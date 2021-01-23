EventChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $299,686.41 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $299,686.41 and $17,001.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00702642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.05 or 0.04448963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

