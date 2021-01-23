Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.49

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.49 and traded as high as $13.26. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 42,692 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$222,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,832,400.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

