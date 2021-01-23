EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $25.55 million and $6.30 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 1,043.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

