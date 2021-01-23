EveryCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 67.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded 312.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.09 or 0.00721807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.17 or 0.04517795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017897 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

