EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.82. EVI Industries shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 16,949 shares.

The company has a market cap of $429.29 million, a PE ratio of 650.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.88 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.30%.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EVI Industries by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in EVI Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in EVI Industries by 98.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

