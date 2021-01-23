ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $612.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $504,055.90 and $612.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.01333412 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008000 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001169 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

