EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.27

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.93. EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 20,550 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.62 million and a PE ratio of -46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

