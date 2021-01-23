EXMR FDN (EXMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $265,281.39

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $265,281.39 and $95,568.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00654144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.09 or 0.04310840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

