Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Experian plc (EXPN.L) news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, for a total transaction of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

Experian plc (EXPN.L) stock opened at GBX 2,636 ($34.44) on Friday. Experian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The stock has a market cap of £24.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,767.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,850.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Experian plc (EXPN.L) Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

