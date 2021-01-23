Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

