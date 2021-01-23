F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $204.32 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 54.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.