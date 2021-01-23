Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

