Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

