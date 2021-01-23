Faceter Price Down 23% Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Faceter has a market capitalization of $248,238.35 and approximately $5,288.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Faceter token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00630469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.25 or 0.04314833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017742 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

