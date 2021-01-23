Faceter Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Faceter token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $259,966.90 and $5,464.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00702642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.05 or 0.04448963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

