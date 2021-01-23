FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0002

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $507,295.42 and approximately $346,672.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00714462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.46 or 0.04465004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

