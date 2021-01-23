FansTime (FTI) Reaches One Day Volume of $412,488.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $482,145.46 and $412,488.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.00625651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.25 or 0.04285742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017782 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FTI is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

