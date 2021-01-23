Fantom Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $83.57 million and $29.06 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00077726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00654875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.61 or 0.04353606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

FTM is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

