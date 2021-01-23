Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

