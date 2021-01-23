Feathercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,563.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $6,563.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.