Feedback plc (FDBK.L) (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Feedback plc (FDBK.L) (LON:FDBK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.20. Feedback plc (FDBK.L) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 537,236 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.12.

Get Feedback plc (FDBK.L) alerts:

In other Feedback plc (FDBK.L) news, insider Rory Shaw bought 1,005,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,052.27 ($13,133.36).

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback plc (FDBK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback plc (FDBK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.