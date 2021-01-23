Feellike (FLL) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,987.29 and $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.