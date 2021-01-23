Feellike Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $143,014.06 and $31.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00075232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

