Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,136.25 ($27.91).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,317 ($30.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,402.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.64. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a one year low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a one year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.65.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

