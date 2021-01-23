Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 4.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $94,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 41,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

