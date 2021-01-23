Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $129.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

