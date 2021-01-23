Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $22.87 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $332.33 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $22.87 or 0.00069779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00126973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00273084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039129 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,968.84 or 0.97535411 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 45,487,882 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

Buying and Selling Filecoin

