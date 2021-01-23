Financial Comparison: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) vs. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 20.65% 3.37% 2.06% TPG RE Finance Trust -41.56% -6.29% -1.50%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Physicians Realty Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential downside of 16.29%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $415.28 million 9.13 $74.48 million $0.99 18.39 TPG RE Finance Trust $341.57 million 2.52 $126.31 million $1.76 6.36

TPG RE Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

