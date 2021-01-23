FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Tops $398,246.01

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $398,246.01 and $419.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00073381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00717587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.39 or 0.04452529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017783 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

