FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Reaches $16.14 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048486 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 737,472,982 coins and its circulating supply is 214,071,627 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

