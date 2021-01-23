First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 606,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,755. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

