First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 4,526,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Get First Horizon alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.