First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.89

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $16.32. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 20,013 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 751,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

