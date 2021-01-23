First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

