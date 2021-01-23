First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.11

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and traded as high as $42.61. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 33,409 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 34.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $526,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $516,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 235.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $136,000.

