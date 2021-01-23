First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,223,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 167,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

