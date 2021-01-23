First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 842,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

