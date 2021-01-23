First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.74

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.74 and traded as high as $30.15. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 168,597 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

