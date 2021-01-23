First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.45

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and traded as high as $62.98. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 6,632 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

