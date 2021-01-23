Flamingo Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Flamingo has a market cap of $29.98 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00057493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00127983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040283 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.