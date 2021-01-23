Flash (FLASH) Market Cap Hits $4.64 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 91.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $2,554.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00126232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00277869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

