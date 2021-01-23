FLO (FLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. FLO has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $31,231.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

