FLO Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One FLO token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $32,032.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

