Fluent Financial LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

