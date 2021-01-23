Fluent Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.