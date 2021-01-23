FlypMe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,382.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $794,437.02 and approximately $15,382.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00648385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.98 or 0.04347544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017736 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

