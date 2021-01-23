FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,711 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of FMC worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FMC by 69.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FMC by 251.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in FMC by 950.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rowe upped their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

