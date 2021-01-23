FNB Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $500,507.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $8.09 million and $500,507.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.76 or 0.04428121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017677 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

