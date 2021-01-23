FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $912,097.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.