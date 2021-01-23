FOAM Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $15,964.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,178,485 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

